Don Lemon's hypocrisy continues to haunt him. As a CNN anchor, Lemon ritualistically chastises those accused of sexual assault or assault of any kind, but he may have been throwing stones while living in a glass house.

On Monday (Nov. 8), Dustin Hice, the man who accused Don Lemon of sexual assault in 2019, spoke more in-depth on his encounter with Lemon and his pending lawsuit. In the interview with Megyn Kelly, he detailed Lemon's actions towards him: "He has his hand in his pants rubbing himself aggressively, and he shoved his two fingers up underneath my mustache."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In Hice's accusation, he explained that the event took place in a dive bar named Murph's in The Hamptons in July 2018, after Hice offered to buy Lemon a drink.

Hice went on to say that Lemon pursued a settlement with Hice multiple times to silence him, offering up to half a million dollars. However, Hice declined, saying money was not a priority of his: "Money is not what I’m after here. I just want to not live the rest of my life in regret, and to have a clear conscience, and to have closure from this situation. He’s made three separate attempts almost at a half a million dollars to try and get me to be quiet, but my silence can’t be bought. This isn’t about me trying to get money… At this point, I just want my life back. I don’t see any kind of settlement happening without an admission of guilt or an apology, but I seriously doubt with his ego and pride that’s going to happen."

In late September of this year, a CNN spokesperson responded to the accusations on behalf of Lemon saying: "Don categorically denies these claims. The plaintiff in this lawsuit has previously displayed a pattern of contempt for CNN on his social media accounts. This claim follows his unsuccessful threats and demands for an exorbitant amount of money from Don Lemon."

As Lemon refuses to admit any guilt, Hice will continue to pursue his lawsuit.

Watch Hice's entire interview below.

