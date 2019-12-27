Former radio host, Don Imus, known for his controversial personality, has passed away at the age of 79. According to a statement from his family, Don Imus died at the Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in College Station, Texas. He was admitted into the hospital on Christmas Eve although the reason why he was brought to the hospital in the first place has yet to be disclosed. His cause of death, as well, has yet to be confirmed.



Don Imus was survived by his wife, Deidre, along with his six children, Wyatt and Lt. Zachary Don Cates, as well as his four daughters, Nadine, Ashley, Elizabeth, and Toni.

"Don loved and adored Deirdre, who unconditionally loved him back, loved spending his time watching Wyatt become a highly skilled, champion rodeo rider and calf roper and loved and supported Zachary, who first met the Imus family at age 10 when he participated in the Imus Ranch program for kids with cancer, having battled and overcome leukemia, eventually becoming a member of the Imus family and Don and Deirdre’s second son," his family said in a statement.

Although he did help open the doors for other shock jock personalities, he did face serious backlash in 2007 that resulted in his show getting dropped by CBS Radio and MSNBC. He made incredibly derogatory comments towards the Rutgers women's basketball team calling them "nappy headed hoes" live on the air. Two years later, Fox Business Network locked him in on a multiyear contract, bringing the show back on the air.

His family will be hosting a private service for Don Imus and encourage donations to the Imus Ranch Foundation.

