Don C's Nike Air Force 1 High has been highly publicized over the last few weeks thanks to its interesting aesthetic. The sneaker was made specifically for All-Star weekend in Chicago. This colorway pays homage to the windy city as the entire shoe is covered in the colors found on the Chicago flag. As you can see, the sneaker has a blue leather upper while red writing is placed throughout, adding some contrast.

Today, it was announced that Don C and American Express would be teaming up for an exclusive release of the shoe. If you're an American Express customer, you will be able to buy these early, over at this link: amex.co/don-c. You will only be able to buy the shoe with an American Express card so don't even try if you use something else.

According to Sole Collector, this early access begins today, February 13th, at 11 AM EST. Let us know in the comments below what you think of this particular shoe and whether or not you plan on buying it. If you're from Chicago and you like to collect Air Force's, these might be for you.

Image via Nike

