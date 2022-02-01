Don Cornelius, the late television producer responsible for creating and hosting Soul Train, was accused of tying up and brutally sexually assaulting two young Playboy bunnies. Former "bunny mother" P.J. Masten recalled the horrific incident in the latest episode of A&E's documentary, Secrets of Playboy.

"It was probably the most horrific story I've ever heard at Playboy," Masten said. "This story is the story of a massive cleanup that never hit the press."



Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

After partying at a Hollywood bar where bunnies were known to frequent, Cornelius allegedly invited them back to his house where he claimed to be hosting a party.

"These two young girls got in his Rolls-Royce, went up to his house and we didn't hear from them for three days," Masten recalled in the episode. "We couldn't figure out where they were."

"They were tied up and bound," Masten continued. "There were wooden objects that they were sodomized with and [one sister] could hear [the] other sister being brutalized. It was horrible, horrible."

Masten added that one of the most heartbreaking details of the story was that Cornelius was never held accountable and he maintained his VIP privileges.

Cornelius' son, Tony Cornelius slammed the accusation as "salaciousness."

