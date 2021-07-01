Unlike other celebrity couples who divorce after decades together, Don Cheadle switched things up and married his longtime girlfriend. The accomplished actor has been able to maintain a private personal life as an A-list actor, a feat that not many can do, and it was reported on Wednesday (June 30) that Cheadle and Bridgid Coulter jumped the broom during the pandemic.

Cheadle made the revelation while visiting The Ellen Show while it was being hosted by Wanda Sykes. The comedian was privy to the news considering Cheadle texted her to let her know that he was now a married man after dating Coulter for 28 years.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

"You texted me at the top of the year, I guess, and you told me that you just got married," said Sykes. "And I was like, 'Oh damn, the pandemic got to Don and Bridgid.'" She then joked, "I was like, 'What the hell happened, man?' I think I just text something back, like, 'Hey, if you're happy, I'm happy for you.' I was like, 'Cheadle went Hollywood.'"

"Yeah, I mean, that's understandable given that we've been together 28 years before we got married," Cheadle replied. "I hold you blameless." Cheadle and Coulter first began dating in the early 1990s and the couple shares two daughters. Congrats to Cheadle and his family! Check out his appearance on The Ellen Show below.