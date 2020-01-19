Terrence Howard was the first actor to play War Machine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he was replaced with Don Cheadle in Iron Man 2. Since then, Cheadle has appeared in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Iron Man 3, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Although Endgame marked the end of several contracts and heroes, Cheadle wants to get back into the MCU.

According to Comicbook.com, at the TCA winter press tour Cheadle gave his opinion on what's next in War Machine’s story. "If there were to be one, I’d really want to dig into him and maybe even find something that felt closer to the first Iron Man for who he was. I think they can go anywhere with him now." War Machine would be a great candidate for a Disney+ series, although he doesn't sound to sure if that's an option for him at the moment. "I really don’t know... I haven’t given it much thought as far as which would be or if either would even be. That was an 11 year journey," he stated in regards to a TV series. Disney+ currently has a lineup of Loki, WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Ms. Marvel.