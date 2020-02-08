Don C has built quite a reputation for himself over the past few years thanks to his work with Jordan Brand and Nike. The fashion designer has been repping Chicago for as long as we can remember and his love of the city is present in his latest collaboration. Of course, we're talking about his brand new Nike Air Force 1 High which will be released as part of All-Star weekend in Chicago.

The shoe incorporates elements of the Air Force 1, 2, and 3 although, at first glance, the show resembles the Air Force 1 more than anything else. As for the leather upper, it is completely covered in a vibrant blue tone that is reminiscent of the blue found on the Chicago flag. Red "Force" branding is placed on the tongue while "Just Don" is written in red on the back heel. On the inside of the tongue, Don C placed the Chicago flag for everyone to see which ultimately ties together the motif going on here.

According to Sole Collector, these will be available on Saturday, February 15th. Will you be copping these or are they a skip?

Image via Nike

