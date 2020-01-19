Don C has been cultivating quite a lane for himself as of late with his various Jordan Brand and Nike collaborations. The Kanye West associate is one of the most famous designers out there right now and when he comes through with a new shoe, people tend to pay attention. Sneakerheads have been anxiously awaiting what he will come up with next. As it turns out, his next shoe will be coming out next month and comes in the form of a Nike Air Force 1 High.

The designer's wife, Kristen Noel Crawley, took to Instagram where she showed off the shoe. As you can see from the post below, the sneaker has a blue leather upper with red Air and Swoosh branding throughout. There is also a Chicago flag on the inside of the tongue which helps pay homage to Don C's roots. Overall, it's a dope sneaker that will certainly appeal to Chicagoans and Don C fans.

According to Sole Collector, these kicks will be dropping on February 15th, just in time for All-Star weekend. Let us know what you think of these in the comments below. Are these a must-cop or a pass for you?