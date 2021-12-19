Domo Genesis Shares “IDFK” Ahead Of His Upcoming Album

Domo Genesis has returned with a new single, “IDFK,” produced by Tedd Boyd. The track arrived on Friday, December 17th and, according to OnSmash, is precedes an album, which is set to drop sometime in 2022 and will be called Things Happen To Us.

The single comes in at two minutes and 49 seconds and finds the 30-year-old confronting God, pondering how he can guide humans into so much “shit,” before bragging about his ever-consistent vibes. “All my worries less earthy, I ain't bound to that shit / But my chÐµst is so full of pride, I'll probably drown in that shit / But even when it's ugly I just dive in the trenches / Lows and highs had me feeling this alive in a minute,” the Inglewood native closes out his first verse.





We heard from Domo with Tyler, The Creator on “MANIFESTO” from the latter’s Call Me If You Get Lost album earlier this year, but otherwise, things have been relatively quiet on his front over the last year.

Who do you hope to see Domo Genesis link up with on his next record? Let us know below.

Quotable Lyrics:

You say that pressure rise, how come all I hear is silence?

Getting high and asking God how he can guide this shit

I'm too consistent with the vibe how I provide that

So if you let me come alive, wait, alright, that's it

