Domo Genesis Drops 11 Records On "Intros, Outros & Interludes"

Domo Genesis, born Dominique Marquis Cole, is a rapper and songwriter hailing from Inglewood, California. Widely known for his affiliation with the hip-hop collective, Odd Future, the artist released his first solo album back in 2016. It's been over four years since he dropped his last project, Arent U Glad Youre U, but Domo is back with his latest release.

On Friday, July 29, the 31-year-old dropped Intros, Outros & Interludes. Consisting of 11 tracks, the project is only 26 minutes long. Four of the records have features from recording artists Navy Blue, Remy Banks, Evidence, and Boldy James.

Each song consists of different meanings and hosts a diverse selection of beats. Domo talks about topics ranging from believing in oneself to having skeletons in the closet as well as dealing with life's ups and downs.

Stream the album below on Spotify or Apple Music.

Tracklist

1. Don't Believe Half

2. Skeletons (feat. Navy Blue)

3. Trust the Process

4. Reverse Card

5. Stay One More Day

6. Campfire (feat. Remy Banks)

7. Running, Running

8. Victories & Losses (feat. Evidence)

9. Going Rate

10. December Coming (feat. Boldy James)

11. Tallulah