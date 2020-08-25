The ever-expansive world of pizza has been subject to many debates regarding suitable toppings. Of course, pineapple has been at the centre of many debates over the course of time but perhaps, due to the 50/50 split opinion on the fruit's place on pizza, it isn't the weirdest topping ever added to za. After all, pizza dough is pretty much an empty canvas to create your own masterpiece.

That being said, Domino's is using their reputation as a leading fast-food pizza joint to merge together other foods. According to USA Today, the company launched two new specialty pizzas -- the chicken taco pizza and the cheeseburger pizza. Midwest natives are probably familiar with this combination already. The company said that their new menu items are a solution to delivery burgers or tacos since the buns or tortillas are prone to getting soggy.

"We're excited to add even more options to our lineup of delicious specialty pizzas," Art D'Elia, Domino's executive vice president-chief marketing officer, said about their new menu items. "Now friends and family who are craving a taco or cheeseburger on pizza night won't be disappointed. Domino's new taco and cheeseburger pizzas are sure to satisfy everyone."

The chicken taco pizza is stacked with American, cheddar and provolone cheese, along with grilled chicken, onions, green peppers and diced tomatoes. The cheeseburger pizza includes American cheese, provolone and cheedar cheese, beef, tomatoes, onions, and a ketchup mustard sauce.

