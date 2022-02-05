Dominican producer Xtassy of the duo A&X has passed away at the age of 37, his music partner, Alcover confirmed this week. Xtassy was best-known for producing Don Omar’s hits “Danza Kuduro,” "Dutty Love," and more.

In a statement confirming Xtassy's death, Alcover wrote: “Shattered is not even the slightest expression of what I feel right now. Thinking that we don’t have you with us, I can’t assimilate it to write it down. My little brother I love you, we became men, fathers, dreamers, professionals together, you inspired me every day we shared. You are a legend and legends never die! I carry you with me forever. God give us strength to understand your will. There is a mother without her son, children without her father, brothers without consolation, help us we have lost a great human being.”





At the time of his death, Xtassy was in a relationship with actress Dascha Polanco, of Orange Is the New Black and In the Heights fame. She reflected on his passing on Instagram, Saturday.

"I'M BROKEN, I'M DISTRAUGHT," she wrote. "HAVE NO WORDS AT THIS MOMENT, THANK YOU TO ALL THAT HAVE REACHED OUT. BUT WOULD APPRECIATE FOR THOSE WANTING TO KNOW ABOUT HIS DEATH TO WAIT UNTIL I'M READY TO SPEAK ABOUT MY BOYFRIEND, BEFORE FALSIFYING THE CAUSE OF HIS DEATH."

Xtassy, real name, Juan Alfonso Abreu, was born in the Dominican Republic and raised in New York. He was signed to the record label, El Orfanato, from 2009 to 2013.









