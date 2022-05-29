Euphoria is a show filled with romances, and apparently there are romances happening on set as well. The enormously popular show is always a source of celebrity gossip, from Sydney Sweeney discussing her grandparents' reaction to her nudity to Drake reportedly handing out cash at the show's wrap party.

Now, some wholesome news has come out of the Euphoria set. In an interview with GQ, Dominic Fike confirmed that he is in fact dating his co-star Hunter Schafer. It seems it's pretty serious, as Fike reiterates that he's "very much in love" throughout the conversation.

Graham Denholm/Getty Images

According to Fike, his and Schafer's relationship escalated quickly as they worked together on season 2 of the hit series. "In those moments, your relationship is accelerated because you’re so vulnerable with someone, immediately," he said. "Which usually takes a long time." Fike appears to be head over heels. In one anecdote he shared, he went to the SoHo Prada location eight times in four days primarily to see Schafer's face on the advertisements in the store.

"Some people fall in love, like, f**king months after they meet, or years after. We developed an attraction– it sped it up so fast," Fike continued. "We just really got to know each other so quickly."

Rumors of the couple's relationship have been swirling for a while now. In January, the two were spotted holding hands after eating dinner together. Then, a month later, the two shared an intimate photo of them kissing. Even with all of these hints, neither would publicly acknowledge that they were dating until now.

