Dominic Fike Releases Debut Album "What Could Possibly Go Wrong"

Dominic Fike initially began earning a buzz around his name due to his association with boy band BROCKHAMPTON but, over the years, he has truly come into his own. If you're not up on the 24-year-old from Naples, Florida, this is your chance to catch up on what you've been missing.

Officially dropping his debut album What Could Possibly Go Wrong, Dominic Fike is opening the eyes of millions of music fans around the world. With fourteen new songs, fans have been given the opportunity to learn more about the rising artist, opening up on songs like "Cancel Me" where he speaks about the perils of being famous.

Listen to his debut album below and let us know if you're rocking with it.

Tracklist:

1. Come Here

2. Double Negative (Skeleton Milkshake)

3. Cancel Me

4. 10x Stronger

5. Good Game

6. Why

7. Chicken Tenders

8. Whats For Dinner?

9. Vampire

10. Superstar Shit

11. Politics & Violence

12. Joe Blazey

13. Wurli

14. Florida