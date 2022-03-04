Dominic Fike Officially Releases "Elliot's Song" With Zendaya From "Euphoria"

A pop star has been born. Dominic Fike upped his profile with his main role on the second season of Euphoria, portraying Elliot, a mysterious guy that Rue meets at a party, sharing stories with one another about their personal histories with substance abuse. On the final episode of the second season of the HBO teen drama, thousands of fans complained about being subjected to a mini-concert from Dominic Fike, who sang to Zendaya's character for an entire scene, premiering the demo of "Elliot's Song." On Friday, the track was officially released on streaming services, complete with backing vocals and harmonies from Zendaya.

With Dominic Fike continuing to morph into a superstar before our eyes, the 26-year-old artist drops his first new music of the year with "Elliot's Song," a soft ballad that has already been spotlighted all over social media. Joking about fans' reception to the track when it was played on Euphoria, Dominic said on Instagram, "we made the song shorter..."

Quotable Lyrics:

Little star

Feels like you fell right on my head

Gave you away to the wind

I hope it was worth it in the end