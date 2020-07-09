mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dominic Fike Announces Debut Album, Drops "Politics & Violence" Single

Alex Zidel
July 09, 2020 13:03
Dominic Fike

Dominic Fike announces his new album "What Could Possibly Go Wrong" with the release of his latest single "Politics & Violence."


One of the most exciting artists of the new generation, Dominic Fike has just announced his official debut studio album is set to drop later this month. He teased its arrival with the release of "Chicken Tenders" last week but today, he makes the proper call with his new single "Politics & Violence."

Dropping on July 31, Dominic Fike's debut will be called What Could Possibly Go Wrong. It is set to include "Politics & Violence," which is out now.

The track was produced by Julian Cruz and follows a formula that is emblematic of Fike's style. Blending elements of R&B, pop, and rap, this is Fike at his best. 

Will you be tuning in for his debut album What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

Quotable Lyrics:

Baby, sorry, but I rarely do this, you can't kill me through this
I just wanna shine like Barracuda's kid, do this shit for Mammy Sue
This shit ain't nothin' new, this, this I knew since I was a jit
Clean my room and pray for this, eat my dinner
Then go back to whatever finna make me rich

Dominic Fike
