Stars of HBO's Euphoria, Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer, fueled ongoing dating rumors this week after Fike shared a new photo of the two kissing on his Instagram Story taken on Thursday.

“Happy birthday happy birthday,” text reads over the intimate picture.



Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Brockhampton rapper Kevin Abstract also shared a video from one of Fike and Hunter's recent dinner dates and wrote on Twitter: "love dom and hunter very much."

Rumors that the two co-stars have been dating were sparked, last month, when both Fike and Schafer were spotted holding hands after a dinner date at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles.

Fike was added to the cast of Euphoria at the beginning of season two.

The series has recently been renewed for a third season at HBO.

HBO's executive vice president of programming recently reacted to the network's decision with Variety: “Sam [Levinson], Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart. We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3.”

Check out the new posts from Fike and Schafer's recent date below.

