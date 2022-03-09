Domantas Sabonis is one of the most talented big men in the league, however, that hasn't exactly helped turn the Sacramento Kings into a particularly good team. The team continues to struggle, and at this point, Kings fans have no clue what they are even rooting for at this point. The Kings' struggles have been consistent for decades now, and their playoff drought is something that will likely never end, at least not anytime soon.

Recently, the Kings lost badly to the New York Knicks, and during the game, Domantas Sabonis got into an altercation that ended in two technical fouls and an ejection from the game. As you can see, Sabonis didn't like the non-call, which led to him getting into the referee's face.

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

Now, it is being reported that Sabonis has been suspended for one game for "aggressively confronting and making contact with a game official." You can't get into a referee's face like that, and as a result, they have hit Sabonis pretty hard. Of course, one game isn't a whole lot, however, considering how minuscule the infraction truly was, it is going to sting for this team.

The Kings could use all the help they can get right now, although at this point, even that wouldn't do much. Hopefully, they can regroup in time for next year.