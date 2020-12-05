Domani Pens A Love Letter To Atlanta On "Homesick"

Domani has been taking after his famous father, T.I. over the last few years as he looks to pursue a career in music. So far, Domani has proven himself to be quite successful as he has employed his very own style. He has been steadily releasing some new singles, and on Friday, he came through with a brand new effort called "Homesick."

In this particular track, the artist delivers an emotional tribute to Atlanta as he describes what it's like to be on the road. While the pleasures of various different cities still resonate with the artist, he can't help but feel just a bit homesick for where he was raised.

Check out the track below, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

I heard they got em on the West side

I heard they got em in the Bay

I heard they down in Houston, Texas

But it ain't nothing like the A