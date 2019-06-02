Domani Harris Officially Paves His Own Way On "Time Will Tell"

A visit down Lil Duval's Instagram page will reveal a clip among many in which the comedian has uploaded a snippet from Domani Harris' latest "Time Will Tell" track.

"This ni--a done got good at rapping," writes Duval, and while the caption may seem like a playful jab at the child of a close friend, his choice words underscore a much larger picture in which the second son of T.I. is making a clear path toward breaking out of the shadow of his famous father and has exhibited an amount of growth that genuinely places Domani as a frontrunner among his contemporaries.

On "Time Will Tell," Domani speaks his own truth, relaying the experience of his father's incarceration and his own demons. The track arrives on the heels of "Games We Play" and together, both tracks signal the development of a catalog that will find Domani making a proper mark in no time. The Atlanta native's forthcoming album arrives June 7th. Until then, get into "Time Will Tell."

Quotable Lyrics

They talked about me

Cracked jokes when daddy went to prison

In 2nd grade, them teachers always talked about his sentence

Told me I'd end up just like him, I was only eight

When he got out, that lady handed me her mixtape