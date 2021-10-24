T.I.'s oldest son, Domani, appeared on the Big Facts Podcast with Big Bank and Baby Jade, over the weekend, and detailed a time when he had to step up and protect his sisters when someone trespassed on their property.

“The craziest story,” he recalled. “I think someone told this before but boom, we at the house, the lake house, this is the house that’s on TV. I was sleep. I was sleeping late, it was like 12, 1 p.m. 2 p.m. or something and Deyjah woke me up yelling, ‘Domani! Domani! Some dude’s outside trying to get in and Pops is beating him up! I was like, ‘Whoa!’



He explained that he was unsure what to do at first because he couldn't tell if his sister was being serious or trying to play a prank on him. Eventually, he went downstairs to investigate.

Domani continued: “I’m like, ‘What happened?’ Turns out, some dude came and jumped over the gate and he was throwin’ little pebbles and something at the window. Deyjah opened the window and was like, ‘What are you doing?’ He was tripped out! He threw his wallet at the window for whatever reason. His ID was in there … it’s a lot.”

“She went and told Pops and he woke up and went outside with his slippers on … it’s some video somewhere of this man kicking this man with these slippers on the ground!,” Domani said. “It was crazy, he said, ‘Jump back over the fence!’ And he did and I was sleep – and it was like [Friday After Next] when Santa come and Mike Epps sleep? That’s how it was like.”

Check out the full story from Domani below.

