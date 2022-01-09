mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dom Vallie Has Never "Been Himma"

Hayley Hynes
January 09, 2022
Dom Vallie had a solid run in 2021, and it looks like he's bringing it into the new year.


Dom Vallie is Toronto's latest up and coming rapper, and his latest arrival – a track called "Been Himma" – is helping him successfully break into the industry and make a name for himself.

The Canadian star had an eventful 2021. "There's been hella ups, downs, and roadblocks but we never stopped or stuttered," he wrote in a reflective Instagram post while ringing in the new year. "Went to LA for the first time ever paid for by music. Came home and dropped my first EP. Bought my first car paid for by music."

"Ending it off with 'Been Himma' going #1 on SoundCloud first week was just the cherry on top. I appreciate you guys being with me every step of the way to fight each battle, it makes what we're doing so much more worth it knowing I got y'all in my corner to back me. We're just getting started."

Stream Dom Vallie's brand new single below and let us know if you're feeling it in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

I told my momma that I'm gonna be someone someday

She said you gotta find your path, I said I know one day

My momma wanted me to stay far away from the gunplay

But momma know I don't listen to nothin'

Check game jumpin'

