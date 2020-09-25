Dom Kennedy Wants You To Remember That "Love Is Gangster"

It's only about two months after Dom Kennedy last picked up the mic to rap alongside Hit-Boy in their joint album Also Known As Courtesy of Half-a-mil, but he's treating fans today to a new album.

The California rapper released his latest album Rap N Roll off his OPB label and he's reminding us again why he's so respected in the West.

"Love Is Gangster" calls back to mixtape Dom, with his effortless flow complementing its head-nodding production.

It's an ode to that special lady and a worthy addition to the canon of hip hop love songs. The beat sounds like a summertime drive and Dom sounds every bit the loverman as he delivers gushing lines like "I can't get enough, it's a awesome thing/I never felt nothing like this in all my days"

Rap N Roll is available on all streaming services and features 24hrs, Casey Veggies, Niko G4, Allyn, and TeeFLii, as well as a tribute to the late great Nipsey Hussle.

Check out "Love Is Gangster" below. Have you been bumping Dom's latest effort?

Quotable Lyrics

Been around the globe, almost every state

You a masterpiece, can't forget your face

Couldn't replace you with a bank account

N____ going the lazy route, me I'ma take you out

And the survey says, you should be with me

Go on long walks, then between the sheets