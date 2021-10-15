Dom Kennedy Returns With “From The Westside With Love Three”

From the Westside With Love Three

At the end of September, Dom Kennedy fans were pleasantly surprised when the Los Angeles rapper announced the upcoming release of From the Westside With Love Three.

The 15-track project has arrived, including features from Quentin Miller on “Don’t Walk Away,” Bryan Roberts on “Hypnotized,” and TeeFLii on “Never Fold Intermission.” Kennedy also tapped the likes of Frank, Kay Franklin, MyGuyMars, and True to collaborate on the last half of the album.

The 37-year-old’s latest project is a follow-up release to his 2011 album, II: From the Westside, With Love, which also. saw features from Schoolboy Q and Asher Roth, among others.

When he first announced the new album, several stars including Hit-Boy and Don Toliver were quick to head to the comments and express their excitement for Kennedy’s latest release.

The rapper has been keeping social media promotion for From the Westside With Love Three short and sweet, instead, choosing to let his lyrics do the talking for him.

“Can’t wait,” he captioned a post from earlier this week, eagerly anticipating the album’s drop.

Stream Dom Kennedy’s latest album below and share your favourite track in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Still Grind’n

2. Don’t Walk Away (feat. Quentin Miller)

3. On the Run

4. Valet

5. Good Lookin

6. Hypnotized (feat. Bryan Roberts)

7. Never Fold Intermission (feat. TeeFLii)

8. LAX (feat. Frank)

9. The Other Side

10. Star Baby

11. Deep Thought (feat. Key Franklin & MyGuyMars)

12. From the Westside With Love

13. Rollin Papers

14. Come Here (feat. True)

15. Love You More (Outro)