Dom Kennedy Posts Up At The Liquor Store In "Bootleg Cable" Visuals

The OPM rapper drops off the first video for his latest album, "Rap N Roll."

Dom Kennedy released not one, but two fantastic albums this year. Fresh off the release of his latest, Rap N Roll, which follows July's collaborative album with Hit-Boy, Dom offers up the first video from the project for the song "Bootleg Cable."

The video is simple, but doesn't sacrifice any personality. It opens with an animated sequence by artist Calen McCloud that depicts Dom pulling up to the liquor store in one of his many low riders before a UFO falls on him and turns him into a real person.

The video itself is an ode to those trusty neighborhood liquor stores (you know the ones), complete with dudes shooting dice in the corner, a hustler trying to sell bootleg CDs, and the baddies that make you do a double take.

The beat was crafted by Texas producer Troy NÅKA and Dom himself, who slow Spice 1's 1997 classic "The Thug In Me" down to a swaggering crawl as Dom reminisces about the old days "chilling at the house watching bootleg cable."

You can watch the video for "Bootleg Cable" below and check out Rap N Roll on your streaming service of choice. What are your thoughts on the latest visuals from Dom Kennedy?