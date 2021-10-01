mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dom Kennedy Lights Up On "Rollin Papers"

Mitch Findlay
October 01, 2021 13:43
Rollin Papers
Dom Kennedy

Dom Kennedy lights up and heads down a THC rabbit hole on "Rollin Papers."


Dom Kennedy has been doing his thing for a minute now, and today the stalwart lyricist has returned with a new single "Rollin Papers." As suggested by the title, Dom is coming through with some weed-fueled vibes on this one, sliding over the beat with no shortage of solid bars.

Part of the appeal of this latest drop is hearing the way Dom dives deep into reflection without dumbing it down, inviting listeners to follow him down the THC rabbit hole. "I got back at them n***as I had beef with," he raps, over the whimsical and nostalgic production. "I fucked all of them girls you wanted to give a cheque / I'm from the Regan era, I dress to impress / I got stripes like I played for the Mets." 

Check out Dom Kennedy's new single "Rollin Papers" now, and sound off if you'd welcome a new project from the rapper. 

Quotable Lyrics

I got back at them n***as I had beef with
I fucked all of them girls you wanted to give a cheque
I'm from the Regan era, I dress to impress 
I got stripes like I played for the Mets

SONGS Dom Kennedy Lights Up On "Rollin Papers"
