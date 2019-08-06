Dom Kennedy, Jay 305 & The Game Sound Regal On "Pharaohs"

Dom Kennedy is back with the first single off OPM Young Nation Vol. 2, a follow-up to the 2012 collaborative mixtape. Dom seems to be going with the same formula as last time: working with artists on his imprint, OPM (Other People's Money), while also bringing in outside friends. On "Pharaohs", Jay 305 provides the in-house feature and The Game is brought in to open the song with a strong verse. Nizzy's production sounds as laidback as the rags-to-riches rhymes being rapped over it. The lyrics stick to the theme of OPM's mission statement: being talented and blessed enough to do things on your own terms. Dom Kennedy kept his imprint independent and "Pharaohs" has that luxurious feeling of freedom.

Quotable Lyrics

On that ten, twin desert eagles

We let them birds fly like eagles

Get your head cracked for that kilo

Bust a strap and reload

Shoot them shots like free throws