Dom Kennedy & Hit-Boy Reunite On "Corsa"

Hit-Boy has been running the rap game over the past few years. He's connected with Nas for several projects, including the Grammy Award-winning King's Disease. Then, he linked up with artists like Benny The Butcher and Cordae on some incredible collabs. Despite the massive recognition he's received in recent times, fans have been eagerly awaiting for him to reconnect with West Coast legend Dom Kennedy.

Today, Hit-Boy and Dom Kennedy served up their latest single together, "Corsa." The two bring their signature styles together, proving that their chemistry has only gotten stronger with time.

The song will be available on DSPs on Friday, June 17th along with a new East Coast version of the visual.

Check out Hit-Boy and Dom Kennedy's new single below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I ain't like these rappers

All these trappers, hustlin' backwards

I talk facts bruh, all you after is the fame

And the pussy, that shit wack to us

