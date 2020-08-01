Dom Kennedy & 24hrs Creep Through In An "87 Benzo"

We all have our favorite types of cars. Some like big trucks while others like fast coupes. Dom Kennedy is opting for that "87 Benzo" though. His new track can be found on Also Known As, which is a joint project from Dom and Hit-Boy. "87 Benzo" features 24hrs, who hasn't been making too much noise lately. The Hit-Boy production is on point, as usual. The instrumental feels like something you would bump at a house party. The mellow tempo and playful xylophone sounding keys set the perfect backdrop for Dom to do his thing.

24hrs sounds a little OVER autotuned on this hook though. The team behind mixing his vocals may have turned the effect up too much. Regardless, the chorus is catchy and fun. The best parts of the record are when Dom gets in his zone, dropping a mix of comical and braggadocious bars. "87 Benzo" is a track you can bang all summer long.

Quotable Lyrics

Look, get in where you fit in, that's the motto

Told her, "if you love it, you'll swallow"

My homie got caught with them high-lows

A role model, but my moves you shouldn't follow

Trust, I'on got enough of it

I'm like, "what budget?"

We gon' ball til we fall, that's period