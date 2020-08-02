mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dom Kennedy & 03 Greedo Are Ready For "When The Money Comes"

Karlton Jahmal
August 02, 2020 11:15
When The Money Comes
Dom Kennedy Feat. 03 Greedo
Produced by Hit-Boy

Things change once the money comes.


When the money comes, will things stay the same? Probably not. Dom Kennedy returned with his Hit-Boy joint project Also Known As this past week. The hard-hitting project has a few bangers, but something about "When the Money Comes" makes it stand out. Maybe it's the excited instrumental. Anxious synths create a vibe of intensity on this one. Possibly, it's the chorus. Laced in autotune, the hook is easy to sing too. Or could it be the feature appearance from 03 Greedo, who injects his energy onto the record?

It's a mix of all these things. "When The Money Comes" is anthemic and fun. It is one of the best tracks on Also Known As, and the energy of the track just leaks through the speakers. It's hard to not turn up to this one. 

Quotable Lyrics
When the money comes, these niggas 'gon slide
When the money comes, these hoes 'gon slide
But when it's time to go, who 'gon go with you
If you choose another nigga, Lil bitch, I'm through with you

 

