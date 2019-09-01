It seems like every day now, massive roster changes are happening across the NFL. Just a day after making a blockbuster deal to send away LT Laremy Tunsil, and WR Kenny Stills, the Dolphins are making more moves again. Today, Ian Rapoport revealed their plan to trade Kiko Alonzo to the Saints in exchange for Vince Biegel.

Since being drafted in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Alonzo has maintained his position as one of the most reliable linebackers in the league. In his past three seasons with the Dolphins, he’s recorded 355 tackles, six forced fumbles, 11 pass deflections, five interceptions, and one sack. After tearing his ACL in 2014, he’s had a remarkable bounce-back, playing in 46 of the Dolphins last 48 games.

Biegel is an odd acquisition for Miami. He’s suffered from injuries throughout his short career. In 2018, he appeared in 14 games and contributed four tackles.

Having traded away three key players for mostly picks and young players, it seems like the Dolphins are being to enter a rebuilding stage for their roster. The team finished last in the AFC East last year and has not won a playoff game since 2000. We’ll see if the next seasons fair any better for them.