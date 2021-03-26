With the NFL Draft going down next month, many fans were fully expecting there to be some massive trades as we get closer to the big day, General Managers are looking for big ways to make their teams better and there is no easier way of doing that than through trades. The Miami Dolphins have been a team at the top of everyone's mind thanks to the fact that they have the third overall pick in this year's draft. Having a top 3 pick is always crucial, and today, the Dolphins parted way with the slot.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Dolphins sent the third overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for the 12th overall pick, two future first-round picks, and the third-round selection in 2021. Needless to say, the 49ers had to give up a lot just to move up nine spots in the draft.

The 49ers are rumored to be seeking a quarterback and even the Dolphins were rumored to be doing the same thing. In fact, most Dolphins fans thought they would be getting Deshaun Watson, although trading the third overall pick to the 49ers is proof that they would rather just ride it out with Tua at this point.

There is going to be even more NFL news on the horizon, so keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images