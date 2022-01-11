Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, who is a University of Michigan alumnus, says he doesn't plan to hire the school's current football head coach, Jim Harbaugh. The Dolphins let go of Brian Flores on Monday in a decision that shocked the football world.

"I have no coach in mind at this point. We're going to do a thorough review and interview process," Ross said according to ESPN. "And Jim Harbaugh, I love Jim Harbaugh. He had the opportunity once before to come to the Miami Dolphins. But he's at the University of Michigan. ... That is my school I graduated from, and I'm very involved in it."



He added: "And I'm not going to be the person to take Jim Harbaugh from the University of Michigan. I hope he stays there. He's a great coach."

Harbaugh is sure to be a popular name to fill head coaching vacancies in the NFL, this offseason, as he's reportedly begun telling recruits that he may not be at Michigan for long.

Harbaugh previously coached the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014, leading them to three straight NFC championship games and a Super Bowl appearance.

