Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton was released by the team on Tuesday after he was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery of a pregnant woman. According to multiple sources, the police report states Walton punched a woman in the face several times in the early hours of Tuesday morning, just days after learning that she was pregnant with his child.

According to ESPN, the alleged incident occurred after an argument between Walton and the woman in Davie, Florida at around 4:15am on Tuesday. Per ESPN:

According to a police document released to ESPN, Walton is accused of pushing the woman into a wall and punching her several times in her face and head. Walton is currently being booked into Broward County jail. The officer called to the scene observed swelling to the woman's left eye. The woman is five weeks pregnant, and Walton is the father.

Miami Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier issued the following statement on Tuesday, "We hold our players to a high standard and take these matters very seriously. We will have no further comment at this time."

Walton, 22, was recently suspended four games for violating the league's conduct and substance abuse policy stemming from three offseason arrests between January and March.