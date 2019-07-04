Terrible news has struck the NFL this morning as it was revealed that newly acquired Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton had been in a multi-car accident while driving in Miami. There have been very few details to come out about the crash although it is known that he is currently in critical condition Miami Jackson Memorial trauma unit. According to the New York Daily News, the incident was so bad that Norton had to have his left arm amputated. Having one's arm amputated would be a devastating injury to anyone, let alone an NFL player.

Norton played for the University of Miami and was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2018. He only played on their practice squad and was eventually signed by the Dolphins back in December. The recently issued a statement on the accident saying "We were made aware this morning of a serious car accident involving Kendrick Norton. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendrick and his family during this time."

This is certainly a sad situation for everyone involved and we are sending prayers Norton's way. Norton's condition is a developing story so stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.