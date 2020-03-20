NFL football is supposed to come back in September but until then, fans are just going to have to wait it out, especially with the Coronavirus ruining our enjoyment of various other sports. Regardless, if you're an NFL fan, times are rough. Well, Nike is trying to make it significantly less so with some shoes. Miami Dolphins fans, in particular, will be happy to know that Nike just dropped a Dolphins-inspired colorway of the Air Max 200.

This sneaker has a white base while teal and orange are found all the way throughout. Orange is even found on the Air Max unit on the back heel which helps further add to the Dolphins aesthetics. If you have a Dolphins jersey or t-shirt tucked away somewhere, these shoes would be perfect if you're looking to match.

If you're looking to cop these, you will be able to do so as of today from Nike.com for a modest price of $120 USD. Let us know in the comments below whether or not you plan on copping these for your collection. Dolphins will surely want to consider it while they wait for the season to start.

Image via Nike

