Deshaun Watson has been accused by 22 massage therapists of sexual assault, and as it stands, these women are filing lawsuits against him. There are ongoing investigations into the whole ordeal, however, Watson is still allowed to participate in NFL activities. He has been a fixture at Houston Texans camp, and while he hasn't played, he could if he really wanted to. Instead, however, Watson is holding out for a trade elsewhere.

Yesterday, reports surfaced that the Miami Dolphins were frontrunners to acquire Watson and that they were interested in paying the high price that would come for a superstar quarterback. Some fans were shocked by this prospect, although now, it seems like a trade might happen sooner rather than later.

According to NFL reporter Will Parkinson, the Dolphins and the Texans already have a deal in place and that it could be finalized as soon as this week. This would be massive news for the NFL, especially since the Dolphins are a superstar QB away from being true contenders in the league. Unfortunately for Tua Tagovailoa, this trade would come at the expense of his development.

There is no guarantee this deal actually happens, especially with Watson's status for next season up in the air. Regardless, this would shake up the NFL, and fans are on high alert going into the regular season.