Dolly White & Gunna Make It A YSL Affair On "Gotta Be Careful"

The YSL camp has grown over the years as Young Thug's platform is now one that also sheds light on up-and-coming acts. The rapper's introduced the world to many of our favorite acts of today such as Lil Baby and Gunna but there are many other artists that he's putting on such as Dolly White. She may have first come to your attention with her appearance on Thugger's Slime Language compilation, a project that highlighted many of the up-and-coming acts under his wing.

This weekend, Dolly White teamed up with Gunna for her latest single, "Gotta Be Careful." A muddy instrumental with hypnotic flutes serves as the backdrop for both Dolly White and Gunna who use "Gotta Be Careful" as both a cautionary tale and a moment for the YSL artists to flex out the gates.

Quotable Lyrics

YSL, we keep giving you flavors

If it's fuck you, then n***a I hate ya

Love me now 'cause you gon' love me later