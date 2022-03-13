Dolly Parton has her eye set on securing a bag – with Beyoncé's help. During a recent interview with Trevor Noah, the country star admitted that, even with the star-studded list of performers who have covered her 1974 hit, "Jolene," there's still one more artist who she'd like to see take it on.

When Noah brought up the fact that Parton had previously expressed her desire to have the superstar mother of three sing the song, she replied, "I think she's fantastic and beautiful, and I love her music."

"I would just love to hear 'Jolene' done in just a big way, kind of like how Whitney [Houston] did my 'I Will Always Love You,'" the 76-year-old continued. "Just someone that can take my little songs and make them like powerhouses. That would be a marvellous day in my life if she ever does do 'Jolene.'"





Over on Twitter, the conversation seems to be split between people who couldn't imagine Yoncé singing the track's sometimes demeaning lyrics, and those who are well aware that Parton is hoping to collaborate with such a big name to secure herself a nice cheque, but simply don't care because they're so desperate to hear the Houston native's take on the song.

Would you want to hear Beyoncé do a cover of Dolly Parton's "Jolene"? Check out the online discourse for yourself below, and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.