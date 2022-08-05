Last night, Doja Cat revealed to the world that she had shaved off all of her hair, including her eyebrows. Fans were certainly shocked by the new look, although Doja had an explanation for everything. As you can see in the video down below, Doja made the tough decision as she was simply fed up with her natural hair. She felt like it was getting in the way, and that shaving it off was actually a long-time coming.

“I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway,” Doja said. “I don’t like having hair. I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’ I just do not like to have hair. I remember feeling so fucking just exhausted with working out, like whenever I went to go train, I had a trainer at one point, and I’d be wearing wigs and they would be getting tacky, they’d like retack because of the moisture, and then they’d start sliding and peeling off of my head while I’m doing this incredibly strenuous thing.”

As you can imagine, Doja's new look led to some pretty strong reactions on social media. Thankfully, many of those reactions went in a very positive direction. In the tweets down below, you can see just how much people were rocking with the new do.

"I really fuck with DojaCat. She went bald. Not a lot of the girls can do that confidently. Hell, some don’t even wanna rock their natural hair in general," one user wrote. "I’m actually loving baldDojaCat," said another.

Let us know what you think of Doja Cat's new look, in the comments down below.