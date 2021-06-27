mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Doja Cat Unveils "Planet HER" Deluxe Ft. Gunna & Eve

Aron A.
June 27, 2021 09:51
Planet Her
Doja Cat

Doja Cat updates "Planet Her" with five new tracks including collaborations with Eve and Gunna.


Doja Cat has been building the anticipation for her third studio album, Planet Her over the past year. A steady stream of hit singles kept fans satisfied until the entire body of work was out but she isn't holding back from releasing even more tracks now that Planet Her dropped. At the wee hours of Sunday morning, she slid through with the official deluxe edition to the project which boasts an additional five tracks. Two new guest features pop up on the tracklist. An extended version of "You Right" ft. The Weeknd was added to the tracklist along with collaborations alongside Gunna and the Ruff Ryders' First Lady Eve who appears on "Tonight."

Peep the deluxe edition below and let us know how you're feeling about Doja Cat's new album, Planet Her. 

Doja Cat The Weeknd deluxe Gunna Eve
