Doja Cat is one of the funniest celebrities, constantly trolling her fans by following ridiculous trends on TikTok and Twitter. Following her performance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday night, the Los Angeles-based singer/rapper decided to get her followers hyped up for some new music, announcing her first new single since dropping "Kiss Me More" with SZA. Counting down the minutes until she dropped, Doja kept her undefeated streak intact when she uploaded a joke song to SoundCloud and directed everyone to it on Twitter, duping everyone once again.

"I’m dropping my next single tonight," wrote the 25-year-old artist on Twitter last night. For the last few months, there have been rumors that her new album Planet Her could be coming soon. This announcement hinted that it likely wouldn't be too long before the arrival of her next full-length. However, when fans clicked the link she had sent, they were exposed to a 30-second audio clip of some hilarious flute riffs, a remix of Masked Wolf's "Astronaut In The Ocean," Doja's unmixed rendition of Ja Rule's "Mesmerize," and more nonsense.

"DONT EVER FUCKIN DISRESPECT ME AS A RAPPER," she wrote following the release of "VERY BEST" on SoundCloud. "AFTER THE LAST SONG I DROPPED YOU WILL RESPECT MY PEN AND THATS FUCKIN THAT. stream Very Best."

Some fans are theorizing that this is Doja's revenge after her lyrics were misquoted on multiple streaming services from her last release.

Listen to the joke new song below and stay tuned for some actual new music from Doja Cat, which should be coming soon.