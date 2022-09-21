Doja Cat discussed her next album on Twitter, Tuesday night, labeling it an R&B album, then experimental jazz, and later a rock album. She began the series of posts by addressing a recent interview in which she had remarked that she would be making a "german rave culture album."

"I'm doing an R&B album," Doja wrote, adding in her next tweet, "Straight R&B no rap at all."



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Doja then admitted, "Yall I was lying. I'm doing an experimental jazz album. I thought it would be funny to steer you into believing i was doing r&b cuz i knew it would work but I'm doing experimental jazz now, honest truth."

After several more tweets, Doja posted a video saying that she was "being serious now" and claimed to be putting out a rock album called "Rock Out Vol. 1: The Abyss 5000."

It's been over a year since Doja released her last full-length album, Planet Her. The project was supported by several commercially successful singles including "Kiss Me More," "Need to Know," "Woman," and "Get Into It (Yuh)." Young Thug, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, JID, and SZA made appearances throughout.

Check out Doja Cat's latest tweets below.