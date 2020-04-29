Doja Cat has been a target for Nicki Minaj's rabid fanbase, aka the Barbz, on more than one occasion. Each time she's taken it stride, and she's constantly shown love for Nicki, citing her influence not only on her personally but on the rap game as a whole. Now, the Barbz may be surprised (but hopefully pleasantly so!) to find out that Nicki Minaj will be making an appearance on Doja Cat's "Say So" remix.

"Say So" appeared on Doja Cat's Hot Pink album, and while it wasn't released early as a single but eventually became one, as the song proceeded to take over the internet, resulting in Doja's biggest hit to date. It became her first record to break the top 10 of the Billboard 100. She would go on to release a 1970s, retro-themed music video for the record. It's already been remixed once by Snakehips, but it turns out another is on the way.

Making the major announcement via twitter, Doja Cat told her fans: "CATS OUT THE BAG TWEET #SaySoRemix TO GET A SNEAK PEAK OF MY REMIX WITH @NICKIMINAJ." She shared a visual teaser for the collab, but there's no sound available-- so get to tweeting, per Doja's instructions.

We'll keep you posted on an expected release date for the anticipated remix. Let us know if you're looking forward to it.