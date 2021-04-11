We got another round-up of everything you need to hear in the world of R&B for our weekly playlist update on Spotify. This week, the R&B Season playlist highlights a few new offerings from some of your favorite artists. Here's your breakdown:

Doja Cat is still scorching hot out here. The singer might be riding high off of the release of 2019's Hot Pink but with recent success on TikTok, the slew of singles she's offered, and her cameo appearances alongside some of the best in hip-hop and R&B, fans are eager to hear what she has in store for the future. On Friday, she slid through with a brand new record alongside SZA titled, "Kiss Me More." The disco-funk-influenced single is a solid taste of what we could expect from Planet Her.

Queen Naija linked up with Dreamville's First Lady Ari Lennox for their new single, "Set Him Up." The two R&B singers offer a new duet going back-and-forth about their love life only to conclude that they're dating the same man. It's an intricate tale with some incredible storytelling between Ari and Naija. We're excited for what else Queen Naija has in store for the deluxe edition of misunderstood... still.

The latest edition of our R&B Season playlist also includes Sonder's new collab with Jorja Smith, the latest from OVO's Majid Jordan, and new Toosii.