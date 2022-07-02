Though some of the world still struggles to consider her a rapper, Doja Cat isn't playing games when it comes to setting records in the genre. Earlier today (July 1), the 26-year-old received an astounding 22 new certifications from the RIAA, tying her with the Queen of Rap herself, Nicki Minaj for the second-most ever Platinum singles for a female lyricist.

As Uproxx notes, Cardi B is holding onto the top spot with an impressive 17 Platinum singles while the aforementioned duo is following closely behind with 14 each.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Today, the RIAA certified "Juicy," "Need To Know," "Ain't Shit," "Streets," "Rules," "Get Into It (Yuh)," "Woman," "Cyber Sex," "Candy," "You Right" featuring The Weeknd, "Like That," with Gucci Mane, and "Tia Tamera" in collaboration with Rico Nasty as Platinum.

On top of that, "Say So" and "Kiss Me More" featuring SZA have earned accolades as five-times and four-times Platinum, respectively.

Other certifications for "Freak," "Bottom Bitch," "So High," "Mooo!," and "I Don't Do Drugs" were revealed as well, noting that all the songs are now Gold-certified.

Finally, the California-born singer's 2019 Hot Pink album and 2021's Planet Her have achieved Platinum status, while 2018's Amala is now Gold.

Aside from her music, Doja Cat has been keeping her fans entertained in plenty of other ways lately, from dropping off super hot bikini photoshoots to attempting to rap songs from Mama Minaj while recovering from tonsil surgery, she has no shortage of antics up her sleeve.





