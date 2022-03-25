Doja Cat is seemingly fed up and tired of being a public-facing celebrity, telling followers that she "f*cking quits" on Friday (March 25) after being criticized by Paraguayan fans on social media for not showing enough love to their country while she was there recently.

Traditionally, South Americans are very patriotic and a large number of folks were seemingly upset with Doja Cat after she left Paraguay after her show was canceled because of a major storm before she tweeted about her trip to Brazil.

"There was a storm in Paraguay, the show got canceled. When I left the next morning, there wasn’t one person outside the hotel waiting for me. Let that sink in," wrote Doja in a since-deleted tweet. The post was in response to a fan who told her dozens of people were waiting outside her hotel in the rain to greet the pop-rap star. "I regret spending all the time I did getting ready that day for the show I’ve been busting my ass every day to put on for you but god bless."

Doja proceeded to tweet about her recent show in Brazil, which angered her Paraguayan fans who criticized her in the replies. The drama seemingly was enough for Doja to consider early retirement from music, changing her name on the social media platform to "I Quit" and issuing the following statements.

"I’m not sorry," she said in response to being called Paraguay's #1 enemy. "I'm not taking pictures again with anybody else after this tour," she then said in response to her fans.

After her Brazil show concluded, Doja said she didn't feel like she gave the crowd her all, which only incited more angry responses from her Paraguayan fans.

"It’s gone and i don’t give a f*ck anymore i f*ckin quit i can’t wait to f*cking disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore," tweeted Doja. "Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a f*cking fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a f*cking nightmare unfollow me. This shit ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care."

