Doja Cat has revealed that Nicki Minaj was one of the performers she looked up to the most while growing up. Doja discussed Minaj's impact on her during a recent interview with Billboard.

“It’s pretty obvious that I’m in love with everything Nicki Minaj has put out into the world,” Doja told the outlet. “You have your Janets and your Beyoncés. I look at [other artists’] projects and performances and go, 'Wow, I hope one day I get to that point.'”



Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

While Doja was able to collaborate with Nicki for a remix to "Say So," Nicki didn't make it onto Doja's latest album, Planet Her.

Nicki explained her absence on a fan's Twitter Spaces conversation back in September.

"It's not that I'm too busy at all, it's just that there were, like, middle people involved in that situation so I had told her, if it was like how me and BIA were direct and we talked to each other directly, but I didn't love that song ["Get Into It"] because I didn't think I could bring anything to it," said Nicki. "So I asked them to send me something else. I think that was the second song they sent me, I asked them to send me something else and they didn't send me anything else."

