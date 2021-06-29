Despite Doja Cat's new album, Planet Her, boasting credits from some of the biggest names in the industry, such as Young Thug, The Weeknd, SZA, and Ariana Grande, Doja says she likes to include less mainstream artists as well to give them recognition. In a recent interview, she cited her collaborations with J.I.D and Smino to have been done for this reason.

“I care about rap, I do,” she said in a new interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden. “I feel like with Hot Pink, I put Smino on there because I know he’s out of this world talented. Putting J.I.D on this album, was the same thing. I feel like these rappers need a platform — they need to be shown to the world more and if I can do that, I’m gonna do it.”



Rich Fury / Getty Images

J.I.D pops up on Planet Her's 10th track, "Options," while Smino appeared on Doja's last record, Hot Pink, on the song "Won't Bite."

Doja isn't wrong about her platform. Planet Her is expected to sell 100,000 total album-equivalent units and debut on the Billboard 200 at the No. 2 spot, behind Tyler, The Creator's Call Me If You Get Lost.

Check out the interview below.

[Via]