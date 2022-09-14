Doja Cat is already working on her highly anticipated fourth studio album. With the success of her Grammy Award winning project,Planet Her, fans are eager to see what the eclectic artist has up her sleeve next. During a recent interview with CR Fashion Book, the "Kiss Me More" star shared, "We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now. I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”

Doja Cat at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards - Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for MRC

Doja continued on, sharing how rave culture has inspired her upcoming project. “I’m very into this ’90s German rave kind of vibe right now and it’s really fun," she shared. "I know that’s kind of the trend at the moment but I loved that stuff as a kid and now that I can express it (obviously, I couldn’t buzz my head and wear a furry bra and have a belly button piercing back then), I’m sort of embracing that. That’s kind of a hint to the album. Rave culture, not house.”

Unlike her previous projects that blended pop, hip hop, dance and more, the "Juicy" rapper says her next project will be "predominately rap." Back in May, she told Elle magazine, “I haven’t started just because of all the rehearsal and touring. I’ve got a lot going on, but it’s coming up. I have been getting songs and things sent to me… Oh f*ck, I wish I could tell people! There’s some really cool stuff that I got sent from friends. They’re all working on beats, and I’m giving them notes and they know what I want, so I’m excited.”

The news comes less than a month after the singer/rapper celebrated being 70 days vape free. "Are you proud of me? Day f***ing 70, no vaping. I would love to have a smoke. In the name of love… I would love to have a f***ing smoke. Motherf****er. I’m going to peel my f***ng skin off.” No word on when Doja's upcoming album is slated to drop. However, she is nominated for several BET Hip Hop Awards this year, including Hip Hop Artist of the Year and Best Live Performer.